Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful hosting recycling event for Earth Day

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful will host its annual Earth Day recycling event on April 22.

The organization will be collecting a variety of items, including paper, tires, paint, clothing and shoes. Electronics will be collected for free, except for a $35 charge per console TV and projection, a $15 charge per computer monitor and flat screen TV, and a $5 charge per printer.

Paper shredding is limited to five copier boxes. Oil and latex paint are limited to 10 gallons total per vehicle.

Materials should be placed in containers or boxes.

The event will be hosted at Coolray Field from 9am to noon.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

