Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful awards scholarships, recognizes stewardship

During Governor Brian Kemp’s recent Environmental Address, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful awarded student scholarships and announced community awards for environmental stewardship.
Georgia Gwinnett College students Brian Land and Ngoc Lan Thanh Le each received $2,500 scholarships and former Green Youth Advisory Council members, Daniel Jung and Logan Zimmerman, were each awarded $2,000 GC&B Jim Steele Environmental Education Scholarships.
Winners of the 2022 Environmental Consciousness and Stewardship (ECoS) Awards were also announced:
- Green Community Partner of the Year: Gwinnett County Police Department for helping combat graffiti, illegal dumping and urban camping.
- Jim Steele Education Award: Lovin Elementary School for its textiles recycling, composting and community garden initiatives.
- Green Government of the Year: Lawrenceville for its citywide sanitation and recycling efforts.
- Volunteer of the Year: Angela Hamlet for keeping her community clean and beautiful, including the adoption of four roads through the Adopt-A-Road program.
- Connie Wiggins Legacy Award: Posthumously awarded to Jim Steele, longtime COO of Gwinnett County’s Board of Education, as well as Charter Member, former Board Chairman and Emeritus Board Member of GC&B. Accepted by Adele Steele who created and funded the GC&B Jim Steele Environmental Education Scholarship in honor of her late husband.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest