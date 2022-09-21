BreakingNews
Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run in Gwinnett, police say
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful awards scholarships, recognizes stewardship

Governor and First Lady Kemp appear with the recipients of the Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful's 2022 ECoS Awards and Scholarships. COURTESY GWINNETT CLEAN & BEAUTIFUL

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

During Governor Brian Kemp’s recent Environmental Address, Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful awarded student scholarships and announced community awards for environmental stewardship.

Georgia Gwinnett College students Brian Land and Ngoc Lan Thanh Le each received $2,500 scholarships and former Green Youth Advisory Council members, Daniel Jung and Logan Zimmerman, were each awarded $2,000 GC&B Jim Steele Environmental Education Scholarships.

Winners of the 2022 Environmental Consciousness and Stewardship (ECoS) Awards were also announced:

  • Green Community Partner of the Year: Gwinnett County Police Department for helping combat graffiti, illegal dumping and urban camping.
  • Jim Steele Education Award: Lovin Elementary School for its textiles recycling, composting and community garden initiatives.
  • Green Government of the Year: Lawrenceville for its citywide sanitation and recycling efforts.
  • Volunteer of the Year: Angela Hamlet for keeping her community clean and beautiful, including the adoption of four roads through the Adopt-A-Road program.
  • Connie Wiggins Legacy Award: Posthumously awarded to Jim Steele, longtime COO of Gwinnett County’s Board of Education, as well as Charter Member, former Board Chairman and Emeritus Board Member of GC&B. Accepted by Adele Steele who created and funded the GC&B Jim Steele Environmental Education Scholarship in honor of her late husband.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
