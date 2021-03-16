Gwinnett Chamber, Georgia Vietnamese American Chamber to collaborate

The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Vietnamese American Chamber of Commerce have agreed to participate in an alliance to encourage and further collaboration between the two parties to better serve their members.
The Georgia Vietnamese American Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit membership organization that works to create a sustainable competitive advantage for its general members and give back to the Vietnamese community.
“The opportunity to partner and collaborate could not have come at a better time. The two organizations share a common goal, which is to advocate and provide a resource for businesses to connect and thrive,” said Michael Tran, Vice President and founding member of GVACC.
In addition to a collaborative partnership, this alliance is formed to develop a mutual understanding and working relationship between the two chambers.
“I was glad to re-connect with Mike Tran in Washington D.C. at the National Summit of Vietnamese American Leaders in 2011,” said Nick Masino, President & CEO, Gwinnett Chamber and Partnership Gwinnett. “As Gwinnett County accounts for about a third of the state’s nearly 60,000 Vietnamese population, our partnership with the Vietnamese-American business community is vital to the county and region’s economic growth.”