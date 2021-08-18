Gwinnett Chamber, Georgia Indo-American Chamber agree to work together

“The Georgia Indo American Chamber welcomes this opportunity to collaborate with Gwinnett Chamber to encourage networking, advocacy, and business development for our memberships,” says Anita Ninan, 2021 Board Chair, Georgia Indo American Chamber of Commerce. “Gwinnett county is home to a significant percentage of the Indian diaspora and several Indian owned businesses in greater Atlanta.”

At the recent signing, State Senator Sheikh Rahman noted that, according to 2020 U.S. Census data, Georgia experienced a 53% increase in the Asian American Pacific Islander population.