Gwinnett Chamber, Georgia Indo-American Chamber agree to work together

With more than 30,000 Indian Americans calling Gwinnett their home, the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce and the Georgia Indo-American Chamber of Commerce recently signed a partnership agreement to collaborate and promote business opportunities between India and Gwinnett.
“The Georgia Indo American Chamber welcomes this opportunity to collaborate with Gwinnett Chamber to encourage networking, advocacy, and business development for our memberships,” says Anita Ninan, 2021 Board Chair, Georgia Indo American Chamber of Commerce. “Gwinnett county is home to a significant percentage of the Indian diaspora and several Indian owned businesses in greater Atlanta.”
At the recent signing, State Senator Sheikh Rahman noted that, according to 2020 U.S. Census data, Georgia experienced a 53% increase in the Asian American Pacific Islander population.
In addition to furthering collaboration, the agreement includes partnering on at least two events per year that will help connect members of both chambers. The Georgia Indo-American Chamber has a seat on the Gwinnett Chamber’s board of directors, currently filled by Pabs Raghava, CEO of Tours Limited and GIACC board member.