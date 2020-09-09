Gwinnett Chamber Candidates Forum looks at education next

The Gwinnett Chamber will hold a virtual Candidates Forum 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 with the candidates for Gwinnett County Board of Education, Districts 1 and 3. The event will include District 1 candidates Carole Boyce and Karen Watkins and District 3 candidates Tanisha Banks and Dr. Mary Kay Murphy.
The Gwinnett Chamber’s Candidates Forum is a webinar series to be held during Sept. featuring candidates running for Congressional District 7, Gwinnett County Commission Chair, District Commissioners and the Gwinnett County Board of Education.
Register in advance: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettEduCandidates. A link will be sent to registered attendees prior to the forum.
The General Election to decide between these candidates will be held Nov. 3. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5.