Gwinnett Cares launches website update with COVID-19 resources

Gwinnett Cares has launched a new and improved website at www.GwinnettCares.org to quickly provide residents with helpful resources related to COVID-19 care, assistance for those adversely affected, and opportunities to lend support in the community. In addition to English, the website can now be viewed in Spanish, Korean, and Vietnamese.
The updated website sorts materials through two primary paths, “Need Help” and “Want to Help.” The “Need Help” section sorts information for individuals and businesses. Individuals and families can find resources for food and supplies, housing support, healthcare, childcare, education, employment, and multicultural information. Additional resources are available for Veterans and senior citizens. Businesses can find employee information regarding COVID-19 testing, childcare and eldercare, financial support, mental health and addiction, healthcare, and unemployment.
Under the “Want to Help” pathway visitors can explore both volunteer and donation opportunities.
The updated website also provides information about when and where to get tested, what to do after exposure to COVID-19, the latest isolation and quarantine protocols, and more.
Additional resources: Gwinnett Coalition Helpline at 770-995-3339 or use the “Contact Us” form on the website.