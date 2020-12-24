Gwinnett Cares launches website update with COVID-19 resources

The updated website sorts materials through two primary paths, “Need Help” and “Want to Help.” The “Need Help” section sorts information for individuals and businesses. Individuals and families can find resources for food and supplies, housing support, healthcare, childcare, education, employment, and multicultural information. Additional resources are available for Veterans and senior citizens. Businesses can find employee information regarding COVID-19 testing, childcare and eldercare, financial support, mental health and addiction, healthcare, and unemployment.

Under the “Want to Help” pathway visitors can explore both volunteer and donation opportunities.