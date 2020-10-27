Gwinnett Cares hosting drive-thru job fair

Gwinnett Cares is partnering with Goodwill of North Georgia to host a Park-N-Drive-Thru Job Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Infinite Energy Center Parking Deck, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Duluth. More than 40 employers will be recruiting for full-time and part-time positions, hourly and salaried, across multiple industries.