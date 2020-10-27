X

Gwinnett Cares hosting drive-thru job fair

Gwinnett Cares is partnering with Goodwill of North Georgia to host a Park-N-Drive-Thru Job Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Infinite Energy Center Parking Deck, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Duluth. (Courtesy Gateway85)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Gwinnett Cares is partnering with Goodwill of North Georgia to host a Park-N-Drive-Thru Job Fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29 at the Infinite Energy Center Parking Deck, 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy. in Duluth. More than 40 employers will be recruiting for full-time and part-time positions, hourly and salaried, across multiple industries.

Applicants can create a recruitment profile in advance. Select Pleasant Hill Career Center as the location. Register to attend at careerconnector.org.

Questions or registration assistance: 770-564-2447.

Companies interested in hiring may sign up to recruit at this event by emailing a completed registration form found at www.gateway85.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PDF-3.pdf to Sean West at swest@ging.org.

