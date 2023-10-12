Gwinnett begins expansion of Collins Hill Road in Lawrenceville

The project will add two travel lanes with a center lane, install a shoulder with a curb and gutter and include a new 12-foot-wide multi-use path. The project will also include utility relocations, drainage improvements and related signing and marking.

This construction project expects to reduce traffic congestion near Georgia Gwinnett College as well as downtown Lawrenceville. The installation of the southbound travel lane and longer turn lane will also provide smother access to side roads and the college entrance.

The project is expected to be completed and open by mid-2024 and is funded by Gwinnett’s Special Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). Temporary lane closures can be expected.