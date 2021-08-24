Gwinnett approves road improvement projects near Buford, Suwanee

Commissioners awarded a $1,492,473 contract to Ohmshiv Construction, LLC to widen Thompson Mill Road near its intersection with Ga. 13/Buford Highway. The project will widen Thompson Mill to four lanes with a center turn lane and includes the installation of sidewalks, curb and gutter and related drainage improvements. The project is funded by Gwinnett and Buford.

Gwinnett also awarded a $2,896,562 contract for intersection improvements at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Suwanee Dam Road in unincorporated Gwinnett/Suwanee to Archimetric Design & Construction, Inc. The project will add a southbound through lane along Peachtree Industrial from Suwanee Dam to Grand Teton Parkway. Construction includes converting the single left-turn lanes on Suwanee Dam to dual left-turn lanes, along with the installation new traffic signals. Additional improvements include sidewalk, curb and gutter and related drainage upgrades.