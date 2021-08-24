ajc logo
X

Gwinnett approves road improvement projects near Buford, Suwanee

Gwinnett Commissioners recently awarded two road improvement projects in northwest Gwinnett. This one will add a southbound through lane along Peachtree Industrial from Suwanee Dam to Grand Teton Parkway. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)
Caption
Gwinnett Commissioners recently awarded two road improvement projects in northwest Gwinnett. This one will add a southbound through lane along Peachtree Industrial from Suwanee Dam to Grand Teton Parkway. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
31 minutes ago

Gwinnett Commissioners recently awarded two road improvement projects in northwest Gwinnett.

Commissioners awarded a $1,492,473 contract to Ohmshiv Construction, LLC to widen Thompson Mill Road near its intersection with Ga. 13/Buford Highway. The project will widen Thompson Mill to four lanes with a center turn lane and includes the installation of sidewalks, curb and gutter and related drainage improvements. The project is funded by Gwinnett and Buford.

Gwinnett also awarded a $2,896,562 contract for intersection improvements at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Suwanee Dam Road in unincorporated Gwinnett/Suwanee to Archimetric Design & Construction, Inc. The project will add a southbound through lane along Peachtree Industrial from Suwanee Dam to Grand Teton Parkway. Construction includes converting the single left-turn lanes on Suwanee Dam to dual left-turn lanes, along with the installation new traffic signals. Additional improvements include sidewalk, curb and gutter and related drainage upgrades.

Both projects are funded by the 2017 SPLOST program.

In Other News
1
Lilburn recruiting for public safety cadet youth program
2
Judge to rule on whether Gwinnett commissioner will collect Grayson’s...
3
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine available in Gwinnett to...
4
Portion of North Road to close in Snellville through mid-Nov.
5
Gwinnett receives top bond ratings from all three agencies
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top