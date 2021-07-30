Gwinnett approves parks and recreation master plan

Feedback from the community shows communications, convenience, facilities, amenities and protecting natural areas should all remain priorities.

“Gwinnett has a top-tier parks and recreation program, developed over the years with careful thought and planning,” said Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “It makes sense to revisit these plans every 10 years because of changing demographics, priorities and interests. This plan will continue the tradition of the Gwinnett Standard of excellence in recreation and facilities.”