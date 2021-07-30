Gwinnett approves parks and recreation master plan

Following extensive public input indicating parks and recreation should remain an essential service in Gwinnett, Gwinnett Commissioners recently approved a new Parks and Recreation master plan that lays out a blueprint for adding parks, greenspace, trails and developing recreational programs over the next decade.
Feedback from the community shows communications, convenience, facilities, amenities and protecting natural areas should all remain priorities.
“Gwinnett has a top-tier parks and recreation program, developed over the years with careful thought and planning,” said Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “It makes sense to revisit these plans every 10 years because of changing demographics, priorities and interests. This plan will continue the tradition of the Gwinnett Standard of excellence in recreation and facilities.”
Next steps include prioritizing capital improvement projects.
Depending on available funding, the plan calls for renovations, park improvements and new parks including adding more playgrounds, dog parks, interactive water features, outdoor courts and trails. Parks projects have primarily been funded through Special Purpose Local Option Sales tax revenues, which has raised about $259 million since 2009, 2014 and 2017.