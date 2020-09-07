Gwinnett approves asphalt plant near Vulcan in Norcross

According to city documents, E.R. Snell Contractor has operated an asphalt plant as a tenant at the Vulcan Materials quarry at I-85 and Beaver Ruin Road for approximately 30 years. At the time the existing plant was opened, no special use permit was required under the county’s zoning ordinance. Vulcan now needs the area where E.R. Snell’s current asphalt plant is located for expansion. They would like to relocate the existing plant to adjacent property owned by Vulcan.

The new plant will include two small buildings totaling 800 square feet, a control house for computer equipment and a lab. E.R. Snell provides construction materials and support for public road projects, private businesses and residents.