Gwinnett approves $7 million contract for new fire station in Suwanee

The 11,000-square-foot station, at 105 Main Street, will house a fire engine, ambulance, and at least five firefighters and paramedics each day. As future growth demands, the station can accommodate up to 11 personnel at a time. Construction will include sustainable green initiatives to earn EarthCraft certification.

Suwanee will provide two acres at the intersection of the new Main Street/library driveway and Suwanee Dam Road. The county will fund and manage the design and construction of the station as well as road improvements to Main Street and the intersection with Suwanee Dam Road. The county’s portion of the cost will come from the 2017 SPLOST program.