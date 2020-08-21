Gwinnett announces indoor and outdoor pool hours through Sept.

Gwinnett Parks and Recreation have announced new indoor and outdoor leisure play pool hours through the end of September.
Three-hour time slots are available by reservation 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at Bethesda Park, Bogan Park, Collins Hill Park, Mountain Park and West Gwinnett Park Aquatic Centers, as well as Best Friend Park and Rhodes Jordan Park Pools.
Family swim nights are available by reservation 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays at West Gwinnett Park Aquatic Center, Tuesdays at Mountain Park Aquatic Center and Thursdays at Collins Hill Park Aquatic Center.
Make reservations at least one day in advance until Sept. 27 by visiting www.GwinnettParks.com or calling specific facilities. Gwinnett residents: $4.25 per person; non-residents: $8.50 per person. 18 and older must provide proof of residency.
Measures are in place to ensure safety, including temperature checks before entering each facility and social distancing inside. Visitors must shower at home, bring their own lifejackets, lawn chairs and pool noodles, and keep their belongings on the pool deck as lockers are unavailable at this time.
Outdoor interactive fountains are accessible at E.E. Robinson Park and Graves Park from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily except on Wednesday when they are available noon to 8 p.m.