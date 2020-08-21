Gwinnett announces indoor and outdoor pool hours through Sept.

Three-hour time slots are available by reservation 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays at Bethesda Park, Bogan Park, Collins Hill Park, Mountain Park and West Gwinnett Park Aquatic Centers, as well as Best Friend Park and Rhodes Jordan Park Pools.

Family swim nights are available by reservation 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays at West Gwinnett Park Aquatic Center, Tuesdays at Mountain Park Aquatic Center and Thursdays at Collins Hill Park Aquatic Center.