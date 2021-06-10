Gwinnett animal shelter hosts pet adoption event Saturday

Pets at the Gwinnett Animal Shelter are rocking the house during “Shelter Pets Rock” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center, 884 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.
The event, hosted by Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement, includes family-friendly, rock-themed activities and entertainment, but also encourages residents to adopt a shelter cat or dog by waiving adoption fees.
The shelter receives approximately 7,000 lost, stray and surrendered animals each year.
“We’re excited to help people expand their family and save pets’ lives,” said Animal Welfare and Enforcement Manager Alan Davis. “Shelter animals make great pets with their companionship and unconditional love.”
All adoptable cats and dogs receive a microchip, spay/neuter services and rabies vaccinations. Adoptions are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Information, including adoption fees and hours: www.GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com and on social media.