Gwinnett adds additional unified plan event dates

Gwinnett County is embarking on an update to the comprehensive plan that will be used to guide development over the next two decades. Residents are encouraged to participate in the newly added 2045 Unified Plan fall community meetings 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 and 9 a.m. to noon and 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Lecture Hall C, 625 Old Peachtree Road in Suwanee.

Residents will be able to analyze specific areas, learn about project recommendations and contribute their own ideas.

The 2045 Unified Plan will address community goals, housing, transportation, economic development, land use and more. The plan will also work in tandem with the county’s recent Comprehensive Housing Study and the ongoing Comprehensive Transportation Plan.