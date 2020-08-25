Gwinnett accepts grant for George Pierce Park improvements

These funds will be used to refurbish the trailhead parking area and pavilion at George Pierce Park, 55 Buford Highway in Suwanee, to create an improved amenity area near the entrance to the greenway and softball fields. The project also includes construction of a new restroom building and playground with accessible features.

In June, Gwinnett Commissioners approved a $2,554,084 contract with low bidder Tri Scapes, Inc. for the park enhancements.