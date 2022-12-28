ajc logo
Gwinnett accepts $1.6K grant to purchase police tactical gear

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
50 minutes ago

The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners wants to ensure first responders have the necessary tools and training to do their jobs. To that end, the board recently accepted a $166,042 grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission through the Atlanta Urban Area Security Initiative to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for first responders.

Gwinnett will use the funding to purchase a small reconnaissance tactical robot and training, annual aviation service support, electric pole camera kit and gas masks for law enforcement, as well as search and rescue items for fire and emergency services.

The equipment will be 100% funded by ARC/UASI with no county match required.

Gwinnett is a member of the Atlanta Urban Area Security Initiative, now a division of ARC known as the Homeland Security and Recovery Division. UASI was created to implement programs to prevent, protect, respond and recover from threats of or acts of terrorism. The UASI grant program is designed to create and sustain regional strategies to improve security in the Metro Atlanta area.

