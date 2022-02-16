Gwinnett accepting community garden applications

Each 4-foot by 8-foot raised platform garden plot is $35 for the year. Gardeners of all skill levels are invited to apply for the 2022 to 2023 growing year. Plots are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Harvest Gwinnett provides water, tools, soil, mulch and educational resources at each site, while gardeners are responsible for maintaining and harvesting their plots. Those renting a plot are also required to donate 12 hours of community service per year to maintain common areas.