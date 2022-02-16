Gwinnett accepting community garden applications

Gwinnett is accepting applications for garden plots at any of Harvest Gwinnett’s nine Community Gardens.
Each 4-foot by 8-foot raised platform garden plot is $35 for the year. Gardeners of all skill levels are invited to apply for the 2022 to 2023 growing year. Plots are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
Harvest Gwinnett provides water, tools, soil, mulch and educational resources at each site, while gardeners are responsible for maintaining and harvesting their plots. Those renting a plot are also required to donate 12 hours of community service per year to maintain common areas.
“Cultivating these sustainable gardens continues to yield fantastic results,” said Brad Livesay, program supervisor for Harvest Gwinnett. “Not only do the gardens provide a hands-on opportunity for families to grow their own fresh produce, but, with the shared rows, they’re also helping to close the meal gap for residents facing food insecurity.”
Live Healthy Gwinnett also offers a variety of gardening programs for all ages and abilities, ranging from Gardening 101 to Pest Management.
View a list of all community garden locations, learn more about the program and download the garden plot application at www.livehealthygwinnett.com/programs-events/harvest-gwinnett/.
Questions: HarvestGwinnett@GwinnettCounty.com, or 678-277-0287.
About the Author