Gwinnett 101 Citizens Academy applications due July 5

Applications are being accepted through July 5 for the next Gwinnett 101 Citizens Academy session. Shown here, the class of 2019. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Applications are being accepted through July 5 for the next Gwinnett 101 Citizens Academy session. The fall 2021 cohort will take place Aug. 26 through Nov.16.

The 12-week program offered twice each year aims to engage residents, students, and business owners in Gwinnett. Participants receive a behind-the-scenes look at how Gwinnett government provides services to the community.

Those enrolled will interact with leaders in county government, visit county facilities to get a first-hand glimpse of how the county works, and build a network with others who live, work, and participate in Gwinnett.

Apply: www.gwinnett101.com before the July 5 deadline.

