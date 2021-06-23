Gwinnett 101 Citizens Academy applications due July 5

Applications are being accepted through July 5 for the next Gwinnett 101 Citizens Academy session. The fall 2021 cohort will take place Aug. 26 through Nov.16.
The 12-week program offered twice each year aims to engage residents, students, and business owners in Gwinnett. Participants receive a behind-the-scenes look at how Gwinnett government provides services to the community.
Those enrolled will interact with leaders in county government, visit county facilities to get a first-hand glimpse of how the county works, and build a network with others who live, work, and participate in Gwinnett.
Apply: www.gwinnett101.com before the July 5 deadline.
