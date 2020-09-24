Grant allows Gwinnett to continue senior transportation assistance program

Gwinnett Commissioners recently accepted a grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission that will allow Gwinnett County Senior Services to continue the “Get In Gear” voucher program, a medical transportation assistance service for individuals. The grant $171,133 grant requires the county to provide matching funds of $117,783.
Gwinnett’s “Get In Gear” program provides seniors with absolutely no other transportation options the ability to purchase monthly voucher coupon books and then select from an approved list of transportation providers. Approved riders use vouchers to pay for these rides to the doctor or to medical treatment sessions, even if they cross county lines.
Information: www.gwinnettseniorservices.com or 678-377-3019.