Good Samaritan Health Centers in Norcross nearing completion of isolation wing

Now, thanks to CARES Act funds awarded by Gwinnett County, the center has been able to construct a 500-square-foot addition at their 5949 Buford Highway location. The new isolation wing will allow the center to relocate screening, testing and evaluation indoors. The center would need an additional grant to fund a similar isolation wing at their second location, 1175 Commercial Court.

Good Samaritan Health Centers of Gwinnett provides quality and affordable primary healthcare and dental services at two locations in Norcross. At one time last year, the center was COVID-testing 800-900 people per month. Although the number in early July was down to about 50 per month, the numbers are once again climbing rapidly. The center has spent approximately $250,000 on testing and PPE since March 2021, paid for with public grants and private donations.