Georgia DOT to host virtual open house on next phase of I-85 widening project

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on the proposed I-85 Widening, Phase III Project in Jackson and Banks counties. Instead of typical in-person public meetings, Georgia DOT will host a virtual Public Information Open House with information related to the proposed project online at www.i-85-widening-015245-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/. Public comments can be accepted until March 9.
This platform also includes information on the proposed bridge replacements along I-85 at the North Oconee River and Ridgeway Church Road.
“We encourage members of the public to participate in the public comment period as we strive to improve the movement of freight and enhance mobility,” said Georgia DOT Project Manager Kathe Ahmed.
Proposed improvements include:
- Widen I-85 by constructing one general purpose lane in each direction for 13 miles from US 129 to north of US 441 within the existing grassed median.
- Replace existing guardrail along the project corridor.
- Replace two existing mainline bridges on I-85 at the North Oconee River and at Ridgeway Church Road.