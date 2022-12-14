BreakingNews
Georgia DOT seeks input on Ga. 316 intersection projects

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
41 minutes ago

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on proposed design changes on the Ga. 316 at Ga. 211/Bethlehem Road and Ga. 316 at Barber Creek Road projects.

Updated information related to each project can be found at https://transformingsr316-gdot.hub.arcgis.com. Scroll down to the “Announcements” section of the Transforming 316 homepage to view new project handouts, concept displays, and visualization videos updated since the virtual Public Information Open House earlier this year.

“Georgia DOT has revised the proposed project design since it was presented to stakeholders and the public in April 2022,” said Georgia DOT Project Manager Iheanachor “Achor” Njoku in a statement. “To keep critical transportation infrastructure improvements on track, Georgia DOT is offering the public the opportunity to virtually engage and provide feedback on the latest design concept for the proposed project.”

Changes since April include the proposed Statham Drive extension to Bethlehem Road has been removed, the proposed grade-separated, diamond interchange at Barber Creek Road will now include a single-lane roundabout at the top of the entrance/exit ramps, and Ventura Street access to Barber Creek Road will be removed and dead ended with a cul-de-sac.

Public comments accepted until Dec. 22 on the PIOH site, by email to P3Division@dot.ga.gov, at 404-631-1733 or by writing to Georgia DOT, Attention: Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator, 600 West Peachtree Street, NE – 16th Floor, Atlanta, Ga., 30308.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
