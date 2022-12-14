Georgia DOT seeks input on Ga. 316 intersection projects

Updated information related to each project can be found at https://transformingsr316-gdot.hub.arcgis.com. Scroll down to the “Announcements” section of the Transforming 316 homepage to view new project handouts, concept displays, and visualization videos updated since the virtual Public Information Open House earlier this year.

“Georgia DOT has revised the proposed project design since it was presented to stakeholders and the public in April 2022,” said Georgia DOT Project Manager Iheanachor “Achor” Njoku in a statement. “To keep critical transportation infrastructure improvements on track, Georgia DOT is offering the public the opportunity to virtually engage and provide feedback on the latest design concept for the proposed project.”