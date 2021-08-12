Georgia DOT and Gwinnett seeking public input on I-85’s future

Georgia DOT and Gwinnett County are inviting the public to participate and provide feedback on alternatives during a virtual Public Information Open House now through Sept. 3. In addition, the study team is hosting a live virtual public meeting at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 which will feature a presentation from the 85 Study team as well as an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.

Participate in either PIOH opportunity at 85Study.com.