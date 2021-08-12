ajc logo
Georgia DOT and Gwinnett seeking public input on I-85’s future

The Georgia Department of Transportation and Gwinnett County are seeking public input on potential project alternatives to improve mobility along the I-85 corridor between I-285 and I-985. (Courtesy Georgia DOT)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Georgia Department of Transportation and Gwinnett County are seeking public input on potential project alternatives to improve mobility along the I-85 corridor between I-285 and I-985.

Georgia DOT and Gwinnett County are inviting the public to participate and provide feedback on alternatives during a virtual Public Information Open House now through Sept. 3. In addition, the study team is hosting a live virtual public meeting at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 which will feature a presentation from the 85 Study team as well as an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.

Participate in either PIOH opportunity at 85Study.com.

The approximately 18-mile-long study area is primarily located in Gwinnett, with a small portion in DeKalb County. The study will propose solutions for the corridor to reduce congestion, enhance traffic operations and improve safety.

