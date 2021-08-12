Georgia DOT and Gwinnett seeking public input on I-85’s future

The Georgia Department of Transportation and Gwinnett County are seeking public input on potential project alternatives to improve mobility along the I-85 corridor between I-285 and I-985.
Georgia DOT and Gwinnett County are inviting the public to participate and provide feedback on alternatives during a virtual Public Information Open House now through Sept. 3. In addition, the study team is hosting a live virtual public meeting at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 26 which will feature a presentation from the 85 Study team as well as an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.
Participate in either PIOH opportunity at 85Study.com.
The approximately 18-mile-long study area is primarily located in Gwinnett, with a small portion in DeKalb County. The study will propose solutions for the corridor to reduce congestion, enhance traffic operations and improve safety.