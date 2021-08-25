GDOT shifting traffic on Ga. 211 and Old Hog Mountain Road between Winder and Hoschton

Assuming there are no weather delays, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will be shifting traffic on Ga. 211 and Old Hog Mountain Road beginning Thursday, Aug. 26 to a newly constructed Ga. 211 roadway on the east side of the intersection for ongoing installation of a roundabout. The shifts will be for all 4 approaches to the new roundabout intersection.
This project, approximately 4.5 miles southwest of Hoschton and 8.5 miles northwest of Winder, is designed to accommodate the future widening of Ga. 211 to a four-lane roadway. The project will enhance safety, reduce crash frequency and severity, and improve traffic operations. The overall project is expected to be complete by late April 2022.
Motorists can expect delays traveling through the project and are asked to slow down, slay alert, and watch for construction workers.