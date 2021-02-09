GDOT seeks input on bridge over Mulberry Creek in Winder

In Winder, GDOT proposes replacing a bridge over Little Mulberry River on County Road 268/Old Thompson Mill Road in Barrow County. Construction is expected to begin in 2022, and a detour will be installed during a portion of the project. Details: www.tinyurl.com/17thbg8o.

In Oconee County, GDOT proposes replacing a bridge over Barber Creek on County Road 592/Clotfelter Road. Details: www.tinyurl.com/389rewth.