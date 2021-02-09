GDOT seeks input on bridge over Mulberry Creek in Winder

The Georgia Department of Transportation is conducting three virtual Public Information Open Houses for projects in northeast Georgia. Visitors can go online now to read details about each project and leave comments. All three projects replace bridges that do not meet current design standards.
In Winder, GDOT proposes replacing a bridge over Little Mulberry River on County Road 268/Old Thompson Mill Road in Barrow County. Construction is expected to begin in 2022, and a detour will be installed during a portion of the project. Details: www.tinyurl.com/17thbg8o.
In Oconee County, GDOT proposes replacing a bridge over Barber Creek on County Road 592/Clotfelter Road. Details: www.tinyurl.com/389rewth.
In Banks County, GDOT proposes replacing a bridge over Hudson River on County Road 92/Wrights Mill Road. Details: www.tinyurl.com/d3352dso.
Comments and questions on all three projects can be submitted through Feb. 26.