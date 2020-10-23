GDOT public meetings in Northeast Georgia now virtual

Since pandemic orders were issued, the Georgia Department of Transportation meetings have been held virtually. Now, citizens can visit the proposed project websites housed on the public outreach page of the Georgia DOT’s website: www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach.
The websites have links to maps and information about the proposed projects. Citizens can review each upcoming project, funding information, other details and leave comments and feedback for response from the Georgia DOT.
Citizens living near these proposed projects were mailed postcards with the website address and information about the comment period.
Currently there are three public information open house meetings in the Northeast Region online with comment periods ending in November. In Clarke County: Ga. 15/Ga. 10 loop at Ga. 8/U.S. 29 bridge replacement and detours; in Walton County: Ga. 83 at Polecat Creek bridge replacement and detours; and in Hall County- Ga. 53 from Ahaluna Drive to Shallowford Road operational improvements.