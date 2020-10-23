X

GDOT public meetings in Northeast Georgia now virtual

Shown is the kind of information available for public comment on upcoming Georgia DOT projects. This one in Hall County proposes to reduce congestion and add/improve pedestrian facilities along a stretch of Ga. 53. (Courtesy GDOT)

Gwinnett County | 18 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Since pandemic orders were issued, the Georgia Department of Transportation meetings have been held virtually. Now, citizens can visit the proposed project websites housed on the public outreach page of the Georgia DOT’s website: www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach.

The websites have links to maps and information about the proposed projects. Citizens can review each upcoming project, funding information, other details and leave comments and feedback for response from the Georgia DOT.

Citizens living near these proposed projects were mailed postcards with the website address and information about the comment period.

Currently there are three public information open house meetings in the Northeast Region online with comment periods ending in November. In Clarke County: Ga. 15/Ga. 10 loop at Ga. 8/U.S. 29 bridge replacement and detours; in Walton County: Ga. 83 at Polecat Creek bridge replacement and detours; and in Hall County- Ga. 53 from Ahaluna Drive to Shallowford Road operational improvements.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.