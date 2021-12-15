GDOT awards grants for sidewalk and streetscape in Braselton and Monroe

These grants are awarded for projects in areas of the state with a population of 200,000 or less. Awarded funds consist of 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent local match.

Braselton received $570,000 for the right of way phase of a project to make sidewalk improvements, add pedestrian streetlights and make minor drainage repairs on Davis Street and Pinecrest Lane. Monroe received $400,000 for the right of way phase of a project to make streetscape improvements along approximately 2,300 feet in the downtown area.