GDOT awards grants for sidewalk and streetscape in Braselton and Monroe

The Georgia Department of Transportation in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration recently awarded two Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grants totaling $970,000 for sidewalk and streetscape improvements in Braselton and Monroe.
These grants are awarded for projects in areas of the state with a population of 200,000 or less. Awarded funds consist of 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent local match.
Braselton received $570,000 for the right of way phase of a project to make sidewalk improvements, add pedestrian streetlights and make minor drainage repairs on Davis Street and Pinecrest Lane. Monroe received $400,000 for the right of way phase of a project to make streetscape improvements along approximately 2,300 feet in the downtown area.
“Georgia DOT is proud to partner with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to facilitate and administer the TAP grants for projects like pedestrian facilities, bicycle facilities and streetscaping projects,” said Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, P.E. “One of our most important initiatives is ensuring the safety of the public and these projects, while not traditional road improvement projects, certainly lend themselves to enhancing the safety of the pedestrians of Georgia.”
Any local government, regional transportation authority, transit agency, natural resources or public lands agencies, school districts, local education agencies or schools, tribal governments or any other local or regional governmental entity with responsibility for oversight of transportation or recreational trails may apply for a TAP grant.
Information on TAP: www.dot.ga.gov/IS/Funding/TAP.
