GCPL launches facilities master planning project

The Gwinnett County Public Library is planning ahead for the future growth and needs of the library system. In January, GCPL launched a facilities master planning project to prepare an assessment of its facilities and a comprehensive master plan to guide facilities planning improvements over the next 10 years. The public is invited to participate in the process by completing a survey at www.https://tinyurl.com/mu4s7rsh.
The survey, available in both English and Spanish, will help set the goals and objectives of the plan. The Facilities Master Plan will make sure the library has the space, tools and technology to meet the community’s evolving needs.
The plan will look for ways to anticipate and fulfill the needs of changing demographics, technology and telecommunications, and emerging service expectations, as well as determine future branch improvements at aging facilities.