Gateway85 to invest $500K on infrastructure updates

Gateway85 Community Improvement District is planning to immediately invest a half million dollars to execute key project recommendations designed to improve the district’s infrastructure and mobility. This comes following approval of the CID’s Freight Cluster Plan findings which focused on the area south of Jimmy Carter Boulevard and west of I-85, an area recognized as a freight-intensive cluster by the Atlanta Regional Commission in 2016.
“Massive growth in our district, considered the gateway to metro Atlanta, is creating equally large traffic challenges. Through our partnership with the Atlanta Regional Commission and Gwinnett County, we are meeting these challenges head on,” said Emory Morsberger Gateway85 CID Executive Director.
The CID, in partnership with Kimley-Horn, is prioritizing projects to improve safety, infrastructure maintenance and capacity building. The following short-term projects will receive funding for immediate execution, including:
- Extending turn lanes throughout the district to allow for today’s larger and longer trucks to better navigate traffic and avoid curb destruction
- Adjusting traffic signal timing to better mitigate traffic congestion
- Partnering with Gwinnett on resurfacing efforts for railroad crossings and roadways within the district
- Installing improved wayfinding signage and added pedestrian crossings to ensure efficient and safe traffic flow
Interactive map of proposed projects in the Freight Cluster Plan including project type, projected timeline and estimated cost: www.tinyurl.com/Gateway85Plan. View the complete Freight Cluster Plan study’s executive summary: www.gateway85.com/portfolio/freight-transit-study/.