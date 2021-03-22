Gateway85 to invest $500K on infrastructure updates

“Massive growth in our district, considered the gateway to metro Atlanta, is creating equally large traffic challenges. Through our partnership with the Atlanta Regional Commission and Gwinnett County, we are meeting these challenges head on,” said Emory Morsberger Gateway85 CID Executive Director.

The CID, in partnership with Kimley-Horn, is prioritizing projects to improve safety, infrastructure maintenance and capacity building. The following short-term projects will receive funding for immediate execution, including: