Gateway85 declares ‘war on barbed wire fencing’

The Gateway85 Community Improvement District has “declared war on barbed wire fencing.” The CID, in partnership with Gwinnett, Norcross and Peachtree Corners, will be working to remove chain link fences with barbed wire along the right-of-way of Buford Highway and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
The county and cities impacted have all passed regulations discouraging the eyesores. To assist in upgrading the appearance of these properties, Gateway85 is willing to work with property owners to remove existing chain link fencing along the roadway.
According to Gateway85 Executive Director Emory Morsberger, “We’re willing to put our money where our mouth is to improve appearances throughout our district.”
Since many of these fences have been in place for 25-30 years, they are often no longer needed. If necessary, property owners will be responsible for replacing fencing that meets architectural standards.