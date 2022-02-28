Gateway85 CID relocates headquarters to OFS facility

According to information provided by Gateway85, “I wanted to put our money where our mouth is,” said Gateway85 CID Executive Director Emory Morsberger. “If we are truly going to move this redevelopment project forward, the CID board of directors and I wanted to show our commitment by moving our office headquarters to the OFS site.”

The goal of the redevelopment of the site is to create a transit-oriented mixed-use development with housing, retail, office and green space that will provide a variety of transit and mobility options.