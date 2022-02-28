Gateway85 CID relocates headquarters to OFS facility

Gateway85 CID recently relocated its headquarters to a Gwinnett Redevelopment Authority-owned portion of the OFS facility along the I-85 Corridor. The move is part of the CID’s strategic plan to work with Gwinnett and other partners to redevelop the 104 acres of the OFS site that Gwinnett purchased in 2018 along I-85 and Jimmy Carter Boulevard.
According to information provided by Gateway85, “I wanted to put our money where our mouth is,” said Gateway85 CID Executive Director Emory Morsberger. “If we are truly going to move this redevelopment project forward, the CID board of directors and I wanted to show our commitment by moving our office headquarters to the OFS site.”
The goal of the redevelopment of the site is to create a transit-oriented mixed-use development with housing, retail, office and green space that will provide a variety of transit and mobility options.
The CID also expects redevelopment of the Gwinnett-owned acres could create over 6,000 additional jobs, over $500 million in new property value and millions in property tax, sales taxes and public revenue.
Gateway85 plans to continue promoting redevelopment, improving transportation options, improving the quality of jobs, and continuing improvements to the physical environment within the CID boundaries.
