Gainesville motorists can expect delays near I-985/Queens City Parkway

Assuming weekend rains do not delay construction, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will install a single lane closure on I-985 northbound as part of ongoing bridge rehabilitation construction. The bridge under construction is on I-985 over Ga. 60/Queen City Parkway.
The single lane closure on I-985 northbound begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Mar. 26 through 6 a.m. Monday, Mar. 29.
The entire bridge rehabilitation project is expected to be complete by November 2021. Drivers can expect delays when traveling through the construction area and are reminded to slow down and remain alert.