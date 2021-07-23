Free Construction Ready training program coming to Lawrenceville

According to CEFGA, since 2014 the Construction Ready program has trained more than 1,000 workers of all ages for a successful career in construction. The program claims 97% job placement by end of training, average starting salary of $12-15/hour, and 70% of participants employed with same company one year later.

“We are excited to continue to offer the Construction Ready program in Gwinnett,” says CEFGA President and CEO Scott Shelar. “There are construction jobs in the midst of this pandemic and we need Georgians trained and certified to fill those positions.”