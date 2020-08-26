X

Food Distribution Drive-Thru in Norcross

Humanity First USA and Atlanta Community Food Bank are partnering to conduct a Food Distribution Drive-Thru Aug. 27 at Baitul Ata Mosque, 1800 Willow Trail Pkwy. in Norcross. (Courtesy Baitul Ata Mosque)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Humanity First USA and Atlanta Community Food Bank are partnering to conduct a Food Distribution Drive-Thru event 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 at Baitul Ata Mosque, 1800 Willow Trail Pkwy. in Norcross. Free fresh vegetables and canned items will be distributed to those in need.

This event is currently being conducted on a monthly basis for the benefit of residents who are in need of food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the last food drive which on July 30 Humanity First USA and Atlanta Community Food Bank served 275 families and distributed nearly 10,000 pounds of food.

