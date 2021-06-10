Finalists selected for Gwinnett Young Professionals’ 35 Under 35

Of those 35 individuals, one unique individual will be highlighted as GYP’s Young Professional of the Year. The winner will receive one year of free admission to all GYP Connect, Grow, and Impact events, a designated GYP of the Year parking spot at the Gwinnett Chamber, and an invitation to serve on the GYP Advisory Board.

“We are thrilled to have such incredible young talent here in Gwinnett County. It is our hope that GYP’s premiere program, 35 Under 35 would serve as a catalyst for young professionals who are looking to get more involved in our community,” said Gwinnett Chamber President & CEO Nick Masino. “In order for Gwinnett County to remain competitive, it is important to invest in the leaders of tomorrow, today.”