Field improvements underway at park in Sugar Hill

Construction began in August on the Gary Pirkle Park field improvements at 6195 Austin Garner Rd. in Sugar Hill. Initial work includes erosion control, clearing limit fencing, contractor mobilization, and access improvements to the work zone. The work is being coordinated with the various user groups, leagues, and programs in the park to minimize disruption.
In addition to the field improvements, regular maintenance was recently completed throughout the park. The playground equipment was thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. The synthetic turf was swept and cleaned in preparation for the beginning of football season. A thorough review of field and facility rental was initiated in August and is expected to result in better protections for guests, staff, and program participants.