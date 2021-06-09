Environmental Protection Division invites comment on Peachtree Corners trail affecting stream

The project, which will provide pedestrian access and recreation, also proposes improvement to the stream water quality by constructing instream riffle pool sequences, rock cross vanes and rock toe protection. This includes a 2.7-mile area on Peachtree Parkway from the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Site Plans are available for review at the EPD Watershed Protection Branch, 200 Piedmont Avenue, S.W. Suite 418 West in Atlanta. Contact Arnettia Murphy at 404-656-4157 or arnettia.murphy@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment to review the plans. Only comments addressing environmental issues related to air, water, and land protection will be considered.