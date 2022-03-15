Effort to save brown trout becomes model for saving the Chattahoochee

“I love this project,” said Sugar Hill Mayor Brandon Hembree. “Our community doesn’t always know about the natural resources we have right here. I’m really impressed with everyone coming together.”

Although this first phase only focuses on 500 linear feet of the total creek length, it’s already making a visible difference in the creek’s health.

Work began with trash clean up and removal of invasive plants like Chinese Privet and Japanese Stiltgrass. Next, the bank was graded to create a floodplain to reduce the speed of water moving through the area and coconut-fiber coir matting donated by Gwinnett’s Stormwater Management department, was installed.

In February, aquatic biologists and technical experts from Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources directed over 35 volunteers to extend the stabilization effort down into the creek itself. More than two pallets of stone, a pallet of boulders, and several huge logs were placed to form natural-looking structures that will serve as stabilizers and habitat for aquatic wildlife.

Columbia Engineering, which provided design plans required for permitting, partnered with the National Park Service to create a list of native shrubs, trees, grasses and sedges slated for planting. This native and biodiverse selection will eventually provide a strong root system that will help reduce erosion.

“Restoration of native vegetation and their root systems is critical to stabilizing the stream bank,” said Sarah Baker, fisheries biologist with the Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division.

With guidance from UGA’s Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources, volunteers met again March 5 to plant around 1,000 native plants surrounding the creek.

“People generally want to help the environment, they just don’t know where to begin,” Tixie Fowler, an environmental educator with Gwinnett County Soil and Water Conservation District explained. “By carefully documenting our process and organizing it into a template, we plan to share our strategies in a way that inspires others to focus on the tributaries that run through their own communities.”