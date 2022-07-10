ajc logo
Duluth updates golf cart policy for fall festival

Duluth recently approved use of PTVs Sept. 22, 23, 24, and 25 during the Duluth Fall Festival. (Courtesy City of Duluth)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

The Duluth City Council previously approved a personal transportation vehicle ordinance, allowing PTV usage at specified events, and only in specific locations during those events. Duluth defines PTVs as golf carts or vehicles with at least three wheels. It does not include power wheelchairs or scooters.

In a recent action, the council approved the use of PTVs Sept. 22, 23, 24, and 25 during the Duluth fall festival within the area generally bounded by West Lawrenceville Street between Hill and Main Streets, Main Street between West Lawrenceville Street and Davenport Extension, Davenport Extension between Main Street and Hill Street, and Hill Street between Davenport Extension and West Lawrenceville Street.

This includes Ridgeway Road as well as the parking lots along each of these corridors. Unless Main Street and West Lawrenceville Streets are closed to traffic, PTVS are not permitted on these roads since their speed limit exceeds 25 miles per hour. PTVs are not authorized to cross Ga. 120/Abbotts Bridge.

