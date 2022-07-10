Duluth updates golf cart policy for fall festival

In a recent action, the council approved the use of PTVs Sept. 22, 23, 24, and 25 during the Duluth fall festival within the area generally bounded by West Lawrenceville Street between Hill and Main Streets, Main Street between West Lawrenceville Street and Davenport Extension, Davenport Extension between Main Street and Hill Street, and Hill Street between Davenport Extension and West Lawrenceville Street.

This includes Ridgeway Road as well as the parking lots along each of these corridors. Unless Main Street and West Lawrenceville Streets are closed to traffic, PTVS are not permitted on these roads since their speed limit exceeds 25 miles per hour. PTVs are not authorized to cross Ga. 120/Abbotts Bridge.