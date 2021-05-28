Duluth updates code to allow mini-warehouses, self-storage units

Following a recent public hearing, the Duluth City Council voted to amend the Duluth Unified Development Code to allow mini-warehouses and self-storage units within the Highway Commercial - Retail zoning district.
Mini-warehouses and self-storage units were already allowed with restrictions in the city’s manufacturing zoning districts and by special use in the General Business zoning district.
The city approved the change with additional requirements to place a 150-ft buffer between any mini-warehouse building or self- storage unit and any residentially zoned property. In addition, loading bays for the units may not face the street.