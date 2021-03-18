Duluth to add three new patrol officers

According to Duluth Police Department Public Information Officer Ted Sadowski, “patrol officers are responsible for general police work involving the protection of life and property, preserving the peace, enforcement of laws, investigation of crime, and performing other police related assignments and activities on an assigned shift or in an assigned unit.”

At the city’s most recent council meeting, officials authorized $273,000 in funding for the three new employee salaries and benefits. Salaries and wages will total $171,000, group insurance total $72,900, FICA Taxes totals $12,000 and retirement contribution/pension represent $17,100 of the total.