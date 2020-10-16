X

Duluth to add outdoor seating deck near Town Green fountain

The Duluth City Council has authorized the construction of an outdoor seating deck area adjacent to the fountain at Town Green. (Courtesy City of Duluth)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

In an effort to provide more seating options for citizens visiting downtown Duluth, the City Council has authorized the construction of an outdoor seating deck area adjacent to the fountain at Town Green. The council recently awarded a contract for $24,500 plus a 10% contingency, totaling $26,950, to Heard Home Improvement for construction of the deck.

The fountain in downtown Duluth is a central focal point for families to gather to enjoy the city’s outdoor amphitheater, Town Green, Taylor Park and City Hall areas. The fountain is normally open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, due to COVID-19, the fountain is not currently in operation.

Construction of the new outdoor seating area deck will be reimbursed from CARES Act funds.

