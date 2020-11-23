Duluth supports local businesses with Eat Local Bingo

In another effort to help support local businesses through the pandemic, Duluth has introduced Eat Local Bingo.
To play and for all the details, participants will download a bingo card at www.duluthga.net/eatlocal. The first round kicks off Nov. 16 and ends Jan. 31. After completing a valid bingo (5 in a row), participants will submit their information through the online submission form.
The grand prize winner will be contacted by email on Feb. 1. The winner will receive gift cards and gifts purchased from local businesses with a $250+ value.
“Our community has already shown great support for local bars, restaurants, cafes, and bakeries, so we thought we would make a game out of it. Maybe players will even discover something new.” said Senior Marketing Coordinator Talore Ruedt.
Questions: pio@duluthga.net.