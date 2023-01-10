Duluth starts program to settle outstanding warrants

The city of Duluth recently announced a new program which allows residents to settle outstanding warrants and suspended licenses.
The program allows residents to pay off fines through a payment plan if needed, without having to worry about a possible arrest. Payment plans are available on a case-by-case basis.
“The amnesty program was instituted to address the need to close cases having outstanding warrants, by giving people a chance to close their cases expeditiously,” Duluth Chief Judge Charles Barrett said. “A person can simply come to the Court window and pay their fine, unless the case is a ‘must appear’ case, or there is the need for a payment plan, in which event the case would be scheduled for the next available court calendar.”
The program runs through April 30.
Contact Duluth Municipal Court at 770.623.2771 with questions.
