Duluth starts program to settle outstanding warrants

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

The city of Duluth recently announced a new program which allows residents to settle outstanding warrants and suspended licenses.

The program allows residents to pay off fines through a payment plan if needed, without having to worry about a possible arrest. Payment plans are available on a case-by-case basis.

“The amnesty program was instituted to address the need to close cases having outstanding warrants, by giving people a chance to close their cases expeditiously,” Duluth Chief Judge Charles Barrett said. “A person can simply come to the Court window and pay their fine, unless the case is a ‘must appear’ case, or there is the need for a payment plan, in which event the case would be scheduled for the next available court calendar.”

The program runs through April 30.

Contact Duluth Municipal Court at 770.623.2771 with questions.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

