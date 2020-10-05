X

Duluth seeks volunteers to work with Veterans Flag/Marker Committee

Duluth is currently seeking volunteers to join the Veterans Flag/Marker committee. (Photo by Karen Huppertz for the AJC)

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Each year on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, Duluth honors Veterans with individual U.S. flags placed on crosses. The flags line the streets of Duluth for miles honoring local Veterans.

The city is currently seeking volunteers to join the Veterans Flag/Marker committee. This committee reviews and grants exceptions or exemptions from the Veteran Marker Policy and reviews and makes recommendations regarding the Veterans Flag and Marker Program.

Committee members serve four-year terms and meet two to four times during the year. Information: www.duluthga.net/community/get_7involved.php. Select Boards and Commissions for the application.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.