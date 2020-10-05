Duluth seeks volunteers to work with Veterans Flag/Marker Committee

Each year on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, Duluth honors Veterans with individual U.S. flags placed on crosses. The flags line the streets of Duluth for miles honoring local Veterans.
The city is currently seeking volunteers to join the Veterans Flag/Marker committee. This committee reviews and grants exceptions or exemptions from the Veteran Marker Policy and reviews and makes recommendations regarding the Veterans Flag and Marker Program.
Committee members serve four-year terms and meet two to four times during the year. Information: www.duluthga.net/community/get_7involved.php. Select Boards and Commissions for the application.