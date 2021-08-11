Duluth schedules new Connect Duluth virtual event

Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris and Council Member Marline Thomas will host the next Connect Duluth: Virtual Civic Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24. A live feed will be available on the city’s Facebook page.
Connect Duluth is an outreach program designed to spark meaningful conversations between members of the community and city leaders.
To participate, submit questions and comments in the discussion section of the event page, email to pio@duluthga.net, or tune in to the virtual meeting and ask questions live through the comment section. A video from the meeting will be posted to the Duluth Facebook page at the conclusion of the event for viewing at any time.
In Other News