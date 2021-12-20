Duluth rezones 16 acres for mixed-used on North Berkeley Lake Road

The Duluth City Council recently approved plans to develop and construct a mixed-used non-residential development on about 16 acres on North Berkeley Lake Road. The area is part of the North Berkeley Lake international village which is intended “to be a magnet for small and medium sized minority and internationally owned businesses targeting Duluth’s diverse community.”
Plans include conversion of an existing 137,823-square-foot 7-story unfinished building to climate controlled indoor self-storage, 96,000 square feet of additional mini storage, and 71,000 square feet of flex office/industrial space.
Conditions for approval regulate the operations, plans, development standards, signage, lighting, existing buffers and landscaping.
About the Author