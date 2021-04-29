ajc logo
Duluth receives $225K grant for road improvements

Duluth will use 2017 SPLOST and LMIG funds for road improvements in 2021. (Courtesy Baldwin Paving)
Gwinnett County | 52 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Duluth recently received $225,028 from the Georgia Department of Transportation as the city’s share of the Fiscal Year 2021 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant. This grant will partially fund road improvement projects such as street resurfacing.

Conditions of the grant require the city to provide 30 percent matching funds of $67,509, which will come from 2017 SPLOST transportation funds.

LMIG funds come from the state motor fuel tax that is set each year by the Georgia General Assembly.

In 2019, Local Maintenance and Improvement Grants provided $169.4 million state-wide. According to GDOT, “The annual LMIG allocation is based on the total centerline road miles for each local road system and the total population of each county or city as compared with the total statewide centerline road miles and total statewide population.”

