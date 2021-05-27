Duluth reallocates funding for Taylor Park enhancements

Funding for the synthetic turf area will come from a bond funded with Tax Allocation District proceeds. However, because Taylor Park is outside the TAD boundary, TAD bond proceeds can’t be used for the project. As a result, the city recently reallocated $45,000 from the General Fund for the design cost.

The 2.2-acre Taylor Park in front of Duluth City Hall is home to a train-themed playground including a miniature train depot and train set. Donated by the Kelley Family in 1996, the park has been improved to include slides, climbing, and crawling equipment.